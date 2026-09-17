Saving Romania's Strays: A New Dawn for Dogs

In the early morning light, eight veterinary vans roll out from the Smeura animal shelter into Romania's villages, aiming to sterilize dogs free of charge. This initiative, led by the German animal welfare group Tierhilfe Hoffnung, seeks to introduce an alternative to Romania's longstanding policy of culling stray dogs.

Following public outcry after the 2013 authorization of stray euthanasia, Tierhilfe Hoffnung has been pivotal in shifting approaches. Despite the capture policy, the stray population remains vast, with estimates around 500,000. The shelter, a massive former fox farm, last year processed over 2,200 adoptions but continues to receive a steady influx of rescues.

Spearheading the initiative, manager Matthias Schmidt emphasizes comprehensive sterilization as the key to resolving the issue. Amid increasing international criticism of existing policies, new strategies focus on sterilizing, vaccinating, and registering dogs as part of a national effort. The impact is evident in villages like Cateasca, where locals support the proactive steps toward keeping streets free of abandoned animals.