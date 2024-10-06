Health Sector Under Fire: Lebanon's Hospitals Targeted Amid Escalating Conflict
In a deadly escalation, Israel's military targeted a hospital in southern Lebanon, killing medics and forcing the closure of the facility. Despite no warning, the attack reflects increased strikes on Lebanon's medical sector. Lebanese authorities accuse Israel of committing war crimes against health workers amid the ongoing conflict.
In a stark escalation of violence, Israel's military launched an unannounced strike outside a hospital in southern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of seven paramedics and forcing the facility to cease operations, according to the hospital's director, Mounes Kalakesh, who spoke with The Associated Press.
The attack is part of a series of assaults that Lebanon's health ministry claims have killed dozens of healthcare workers. Kalakesh described the fear and panic among staff members, who have been reluctant to operate even prior to the strike. So far, Israel has not commented directly on the attack.
The incident highlights the conflict's impact on the health sector, with Lebanon's health minister labeling Israel's actions as 'war crimes' and revealing that numerous hospitals and healthcare centers have sustained damage. The perilous situation complicates efforts to treat the wounded amidst the intensifying cross-border conflict.
