Dramatic Rescue from Colorado Gold Mine

Twelve people were successfully rescued from a former Colorado gold mine, now a tourist spot, after being trapped 1,000 feet underground due to an elevator failure. Despite the rescue, one individual lost their life at the site. Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 07:25 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 07:25 IST
Twelve individuals were saved after being trapped deep underground in a former Colorado gold mine, now functioning as a tourist attraction.

The group found themselves stuck 1,000 feet below the surface after an elevator failed. Rescue teams responded swiftly, managing to bring all twelve to safety.

Despite successful rescue efforts, the incident resulted in a fatality. Colorado Governor Jared Polis confirmed the unfortunate outcome in a statement.

