The Struggle for Survival in the Ruins of Gaza

Rescue teams finished their operations on Thursday in Gaza, recovering 21 bodies from a collapsed building, while saving 45 others. Despite a ceasefire, reconstruction has yet to commence, leaving many without adequate shelter.

Bulldozers cleared debris where the building once stood, as families scoured through the ruins to retrieve their belongings, highlighting the dire need for new shelters. Survivors like Nader El-Ejlah decried the lack of housing solutions as buildings continue to be precariously unstable.

Palestinian Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal cited equipment shortages for hampering rescue efforts but praised the personnel's successes. The blockade significantly limits rebuilding capabilities, perpetuating suffering amidst political gridlock between Israel and Palestinian factions.