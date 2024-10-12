Kolkata Junior Doctors' Frustration Grows: Fast Protest Continues Amid Health Scare
Anustup Mukherjee, a junior doctor from Medical College, Kolkata, was hospitalized after his health worsened during a protest fast over a woman's rape and murder. He is the third fasting medic hospitalized. Protesting doctors demand justice and healthcare reforms, blaming the government for their health issues.
- Country:
- India
In Kolkata, Anustup Mukherjee, a junior doctor observing a fast in protest of a woman's rape and murder, was urgently hospitalized after his condition worsened, officials reported.
Mukherjee, a student at Medical College, Kolkata, became the third medic watching his health decline in the protest. His colleagues at the site described his situation as serious.
Doctors recommend hospitalization for Mukherjee as blood was noticed in his stool, and he experienced severe stomach pain. The junior doctors demand attention from the state government, urging reforms, including justice for the deceased woman and healthcare system improvements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
