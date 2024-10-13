Uniting Forces: US and India Tackle Global Mental Health Crisis
US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy emphasizes the urgent need for US and India to collaborate on mental health. He highlights past health partnerships and stresses the importance of addressing social media's impact and youth mental health. Murthy calls for global efforts to prioritize prevention and care.
- Country:
- India
US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has highlighted mental health as a significant area for collaboration between the US and India, advocating for joint efforts that could benefit the world. Speaking to reporters, Murthy underscored the urgent need to prioritize mental health, warning of growing consequences if ignored.
Murthy emphasized the longstanding health alliance between the two countries, pointing to six decades of cooperation on various health challenges, including smallpox, polio, and COVID-19. He praised current collaborations, particularly in mental health research, taking place across US agencies and Indian health centers.
Addressing a global mental health crisis, Murthy noted the adverse impact of social media on youth and the stigma surrounding mental health. He's advocated for legislative efforts to make social media safer, emphasizing the need for a collective response from countries to safeguard children's mental health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brazil Eliminates Lymphatic Filariasis as a Public Health Problem, WHO Commends Efforts
Belgium Contributes EUR 9.5M to UNDP's Core Resources, Strengthening Global Crisis Response
The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions
WHO South-East Asia Region to Tackle Public Health Priorities
South-East Asia's Health Leaders Unite to Tackle Urgent Public Health Issues