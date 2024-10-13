Uniting Forces: US and India Tackle Global Mental Health Crisis

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has highlighted mental health as a significant area for collaboration between the US and India, advocating for joint efforts that could benefit the world. Speaking to reporters, Murthy underscored the urgent need to prioritize mental health, warning of growing consequences if ignored.

Murthy emphasized the longstanding health alliance between the two countries, pointing to six decades of cooperation on various health challenges, including smallpox, polio, and COVID-19. He praised current collaborations, particularly in mental health research, taking place across US agencies and Indian health centers.

Addressing a global mental health crisis, Murthy noted the adverse impact of social media on youth and the stigma surrounding mental health. He's advocated for legislative efforts to make social media safer, emphasizing the need for a collective response from countries to safeguard children's mental health.

