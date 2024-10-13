Powering Hope: Governor's TB Patient Adoption Initiative

In a move to bolster tuberculosis care, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik has taken the exemplary step of adopting two tuberculosis patients from Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts. This initiative falls under the Ni-Kshay Mitra program of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, aiming to provide comprehensive support to TB patients.

The governor calls on elected representatives, community leaders, NGOs, and citizens to join the cause and become Ni-Kshay Mitras. He stressed the importance of supplementary nutrition and patient support, both areas where Ni-Kshay Mitras fill crucial gaps beyond government-provided free TB treatment.

Highlighting the significance of community involvement, Governor Parnaik noted that many patients abandon treatment due to its long duration. The support from Ni-Kshay Mitras not only includes nutritional needs but also essential moral encouragement, critical in preventing drug-resistant TB and aiding faster recovery through collective efforts.

