Left Menu

Trailblazer at Helm: Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai Leads Naval Medical Services

Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai has taken charge as the Director General Medical Services (Navy). An accomplished officer, she has made history as the first woman to hold several prominent positions, recognized for her contributions in medical education and pathology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:19 IST
Trailblazer at Helm: Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai Leads Naval Medical Services
  • Country:
  • India

Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai has assumed command as the Director General Medical Services for the Indian Navy, marking another landmark in her illustrious career.

An Armed Forces Medical College alumna, Sahai's earlier achievements include being the first woman Colonel Commandant of the Army Medical Corps. Prior to this role, she also served as the AMC Centre and College's first female commandant.

Commissioned in 1986, she specializes in pathology and oncopathology, and has been a respected educator and researcher. Her dedication earned her numerous accolades, such as the Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024