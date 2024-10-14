Trailblazer at Helm: Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai Leads Naval Medical Services

Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai has assumed command as the Director General Medical Services for the Indian Navy, marking another landmark in her illustrious career.

An Armed Forces Medical College alumna, Sahai's earlier achievements include being the first woman Colonel Commandant of the Army Medical Corps. Prior to this role, she also served as the AMC Centre and College's first female commandant.

Commissioned in 1986, she specializes in pathology and oncopathology, and has been a respected educator and researcher. Her dedication earned her numerous accolades, such as the Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

