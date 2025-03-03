Metropolis Healthcare Expands Footprint with Scientific Pathology Acquisition
Metropolis Healthcare announced its plan to acquire Agra-based Scientific Pathology for up to Rs 83 crore. This strategic acquisition strengthens Metropolis' position in Western Uttar Pradesh, enhancing its B2C expansion and offering growth opportunities. The deal involves a slump sale of labs and collection centers.
Metropolis Healthcare has announced a strategic acquisition decision, targeting Agra-based Scientific Pathology for an estimated amount of up to Rs 83 crore.
The acquisition, executed via Metropolis Clinical Pathology, a fully-owned subsidiary, strengthens Metropolis' presence in the rapidly growing Western Uttar Pradesh diagnostic market.
The transaction includes a slump sale of all laboratories and collection centers of Scientific Pathology, further cementing Metropolis' B2C expansion trajectory. The acquisition is supported by a Securities Subscription Cum Shareholders' Agreement, outlining financial terms pegged at a 12.2x EBITDA multiple.
(With inputs from agencies.)
