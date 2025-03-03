Metropolis Healthcare Expands Footprint with Scientific Pathology Acquisition

Metropolis Healthcare has announced a strategic acquisition decision, targeting Agra-based Scientific Pathology for an estimated amount of up to Rs 83 crore.

The acquisition, executed via Metropolis Clinical Pathology, a fully-owned subsidiary, strengthens Metropolis' presence in the rapidly growing Western Uttar Pradesh diagnostic market.

The transaction includes a slump sale of all laboratories and collection centers of Scientific Pathology, further cementing Metropolis' B2C expansion trajectory. The acquisition is supported by a Securities Subscription Cum Shareholders' Agreement, outlining financial terms pegged at a 12.2x EBITDA multiple.

