Metropolis Healthcare Expands Footprint with Scientific Pathology Acquisition

Metropolis Healthcare announced its plan to acquire Agra-based Scientific Pathology for up to Rs 83 crore. This strategic acquisition strengthens Metropolis' position in Western Uttar Pradesh, enhancing its B2C expansion and offering growth opportunities. The deal involves a slump sale of labs and collection centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Metropolis Healthcare has announced a strategic acquisition decision, targeting Agra-based Scientific Pathology for an estimated amount of up to Rs 83 crore.

The acquisition, executed via Metropolis Clinical Pathology, a fully-owned subsidiary, strengthens Metropolis' presence in the rapidly growing Western Uttar Pradesh diagnostic market.

The transaction includes a slump sale of all laboratories and collection centers of Scientific Pathology, further cementing Metropolis' B2C expansion trajectory. The acquisition is supported by a Securities Subscription Cum Shareholders' Agreement, outlining financial terms pegged at a 12.2x EBITDA multiple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

