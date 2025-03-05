Pathology Lab Owner Falls Victim to Share Trading Fraud

A 47-year-old pathology lab owner from Thane, Maharashtra, has become the latest victim of a share trading scam, resulting in a loss of Rs 42.35 lakh. The police reported the incident on Wednesday.

The victim, residing in Belavali, Badlapur, was contacted by a fraudster who encouraged him to invest in shares with promises of significant returns. The accused provided specific investment links, through which the victim transferred a total of Rs 42,35,476 over a period spanning from June 2023 to November 2024.

Despite initial communication, the accused eventually ceased all contact and failed to deliver any returns on the investments as promised. Subsequently, the victim lodged a police complaint on Monday. An FIR has been filed under the Information Technology (IT) Act, and efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)