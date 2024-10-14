Left Menu

Bengal Medical Crisis: Hunger Strike Standoff Deepens Amid Protests

The indefinite hunger strike by Bengal junior doctors continues for a tenth day, with two more doctors falling ill. A crucial meeting with the state government failed to resolve the conflict. Key demands include justice for the murder of a colleague and improved workplace security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:15 IST
Bengal Medical Crisis: Hunger Strike Standoff Deepens Amid Protests
  • Country:
  • India

The indefinite hunger strike by junior doctors in Bengal has reached its tenth day without a resolution. A critical meeting with state officials yielded no progress, heightening tensions as more participating doctors fell ill.

The ongoing unrest was ignited by the rape-murder of a colleague at RG Kar hospital, pushing demands for justice, improved security, and healthcare reforms to the forefront. However, the state government remains unresponsive to setting deadlines.

As two more doctors required hospitalisation, protesters took their frustrations to the Governor, while political figures criticise their methods, with concerns rising over the planned 'Droher Carnival' clashing with major state events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024