Bengal Medical Crisis: Hunger Strike Standoff Deepens Amid Protests

The indefinite hunger strike by junior doctors in Bengal has reached its tenth day without a resolution. A critical meeting with state officials yielded no progress, heightening tensions as more participating doctors fell ill.

The ongoing unrest was ignited by the rape-murder of a colleague at RG Kar hospital, pushing demands for justice, improved security, and healthcare reforms to the forefront. However, the state government remains unresponsive to setting deadlines.

As two more doctors required hospitalisation, protesters took their frustrations to the Governor, while political figures criticise their methods, with concerns rising over the planned 'Droher Carnival' clashing with major state events.

(With inputs from agencies.)