Investing in Health: WHO Secures $1 Billion Budget for Stability and Equity

The World Health Organization (WHO) has received $700 million in pledges for its 2025-2028 budget, in addition to $300 million committed by the European and African Unions. Germany pledged €360 million. WHO plans to overhaul its funding to increase obligatory fees to 50% by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:45 IST
The World Health Organization announced it has received pledges totaling $700 million for its 2025-2028 budget during an event held in Berlin on Monday. This comes on top of the $300 million already pledged by the European and African Unions.

"The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated that when health is at risk, everything is at risk," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "Investments in WHO are, therefore, investments not only in health protection but also in building more equitable and stable societies and economies," he added.

The German government committed at least €360 million ($392.47 million) to the organization, maintaining its position as one of WHO's largest donors along with the United States. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the need for broader contribution support from more countries. WHO aims to revamp its funding model by increasing obligatory fees to 50% of the organization's budget by 2030-2031, up from 16% in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

