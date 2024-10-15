WHO Secures Over US$ 1 Billion in Funding Commitments at World Health Summit

In a significant show of high-level support, the World Health Organization (WHO) today received new funding commitments amounting to nearly US$ 700 million, with an additional US$ 300 million in reaffirmed commitments. These pledges came from European countries, global foundations, and other partners, during the WHO Investment Round Signature Event at the World Health Summit in Berlin, co-hosted by Germany, France, and Norway.

The event underscored the urgent need for sustainable investments to support WHO’s mission to improve health outcomes worldwide, especially as it implements the WHO’s Fourteenth General Programme of Work for 2025–2028, a strategic framework approved by WHO’s 194 Member States in May. The first-ever WHO Investment Round was launched to ensure the Organization has predictable, flexible, and resilient funding to fulfill its global health mandate.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, one of the key figures at the event, announced Germany's commitment of nearly US$ 400 million in funding to WHO over the next four years, including over US$ 260 million in new voluntary funding. "The WHO’s work benefits us all. What it needs for this work is sustainable financing that gives it the certainty to plan ahead and the flexibility to react," Scholz stated.

Other leaders present included the Prime Ministers of Estonia (Kristen Michal), Montenegro (Milojko Spajić), and Norway (Jonas Gahr Støre), along with representatives from several European countries, the European Commission, and prominent global health foundations. Bill Gates, co-chair of the Gates Foundation, and Gavi CEO Sania Nishtar also made strong commitments to supporting WHO’s work.

Global health foundations pledged significant amounts, including a US$ 50 million commitment from Wellcome, and US$ 10 million each from Resolve to Save Lives, the World Diabetes Foundation, and the Institute for Philanthropy. The WHO Foundation’s CEO Anil Soni announced a US$ 50 million commitment to the Investment Round, with additional contributions from other philanthropic partners such as Boehringer Ingelheim and Novo Nordisk.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, expressed deep gratitude to the donors and partners: "We know that we are making this ask at a time of competing priorities and limited resources. That’s why I have asked every Member State and every partner to step up. Every contribution counts."

The event, which included notable commitments from African governments and organizations, marks a milestone in the WHO Investment Round ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit, where global leaders will have another opportunity to pledge further resources towards global health equity.

The evening in Berlin concluded with a symbolic musical performance by the group Quire, reflecting the unity of the international community in its determination to fully fund WHO’s vital work in tackling the world’s most pressing health challenges.