Water Contamination Sparks Diarrhoea Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Village

A serious diarrhoea outbreak has struck Gurla village in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district, with over 140 reported cases within two days. Four locals tragically died, although district authorities maintain the fatalities were due to existing health conditions rather than the outbreak.

District Collector BR Ambedkar confirmed that while these fatalities were not directly caused by diarrhoea, the village continues to grapple with water contamination, prompting a rise in diarrhoeal diseases. Notably, diseases worsened pre-existing illnesses like cardiac conditions and chronic kidney disease in the deceased individuals.

To curb the spread, an intense sanitation drive is underway, focusing on disinfecting affected homes. In addition, contaminated borewells have been identified, with the district administration now supplying chlorinated water. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has requested detailed updates on the situation.

