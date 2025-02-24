Left Menu

Prayers for Pope Francis Amid Critical Health Crisis

Pope Francis, suffering from double pneumonia, remains in a critical state. At 88, his condition is serious, requiring intensive care at Rome's Gemelli hospital. Supporters worldwide are praying for his recovery, expressing concern outside the hospital and during special masses held in his honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 00:09 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is in a critical condition due to a double pneumonia diagnosis, according to the Vatican's recent updates. The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties, necessitating supplemental oxygen and blood transfusions.

A Vatican statement noted the complexity of his medical condition, citing a guarded prognosis while reporting mild renal insufficiency under control. Despite his critical status, Pope Francis remains alert and oriented, and continues with high-flow oxygen therapy, expressing gratitude to medical staff and supporters.

Worldwide prayers intensify as the Diocese of Rome holds special masses, with pilgrims gathering near the Vatican and Rome's Gemelli Hospital to showcase their concern and hope for his recovery. Citing the Pope's history of lung issues, Vatican authorities emphasize the seriousness of his health challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

