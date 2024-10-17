CUTS International Raises Concerns Over Tobacco Awareness Measures
The research firm CUTS International welcomed efforts to spread anti-tobacco awareness but expressed concerns about the effectiveness of proposed measures by the government. They recommended strategic audio-visual disclaimers and age-based filters on OTT platforms, while also advocating for a collaborative code of ethics for consumer protection.
CUTS International, a research firm, has shown support for the government's aim to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco consumption. However, the firm articulated concerns regarding the effectiveness and proportionality of the measures proposed by the government.
The firm emphasized the strategic use of audio-visual disclaimers on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, adapting these public health messages based on the content frequently watched by users.
CUTS International suggested collaborating with Online Curated Content Platforms (OCCPs) and a cooperative approach involving stakeholders to develop a code of ethics, rather than imposing blanket mandates on non-skippable health spots.
