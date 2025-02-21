Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Take a Hit Amid Tariff Woes and Walmart Warnings

U.S. stock markets fell as tariff concerns and disappointing Walmart forecasts decreased investor confidence. All primary indexes were down, with the Dow experiencing the largest loss. Gold prices rose, indicating increased market uncertainty. Walmart's weak forecast impacted market sentiment, with tariff discussions continuing to create volatility.

Updated: 21-02-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 02:35 IST
The U.S. stock market took a significant hit on Thursday, driven by persistent tariff concerns and underwhelming sales forecasts from retail giant Walmart. As a result, all three leading U.S. stock indexes plunged into the red, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeting the most.

Gold prices soared to an unprecedented high, reflecting a growing trend of investors seeking safe havens amid economic uncertainties. Disappointingly, Walmart's projection for the current fiscal year did not meet Wall Street's expectations, indicating potential weakening in consumer demand, which sparked selling pressure that affected the broader market.

Concerns about the impact of President Donald Trump's recent tariff expansions further contributed to market volatility. Despite positive economic indicators, some analysts remain wary of labor market disruptions, particularly following the dismissal of federal employees by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

