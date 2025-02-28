Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Suffers Transport Disruptions Amidst Snow and Rain Warnings

Himachal Pradesh is facing transport interruptions due to snow and rain. Several roads are closed and an artificial lake has caused evacuation in Kullu district. An avalanche warning is in place for high-altitude areas, and heavy precipitation is forecasted for multiple districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-02-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 00:39 IST
Himachal Pradesh Suffers Transport Disruptions Amidst Snow and Rain Warnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid continuous light to moderate snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, several roads have been shut down, affecting vehicular traffic. In the middle and low hills, intermittent rains maintained their hold, as announced by the weather office on Thursday.

Notably, National Highway 5, known as Hindustan Tibet Road, was blocked near Narkanda in Shimla district due to unsafe conditions triggered by heavy snowfall. Authorities have rerouted traffic from Sainj to Shimla via Luhri/Sunni. Currently, 12 roads in Shimla are closed. Residents of Tosh village in Kullu district were evacuated after a flash flood threat emerged from an artificial lake formation in Jeera Nallah.

Amid fresh snowfall, an orange avalanche warning is in effect for Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, and Kinnaur—regions over 2,300 meters above sea level. Residents are urged to avoid traveling along routes susceptible to avalanches and to stay clear of high-altitude areas. The Met department advises caution, citing blockages on major routes due to snow accumulation. Heavy precipitation is expected in several districts, including Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla, prompting additional weather alerts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025