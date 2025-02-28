Himachal Pradesh Suffers Transport Disruptions Amidst Snow and Rain Warnings

Amid continuous light to moderate snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, several roads have been shut down, affecting vehicular traffic. In the middle and low hills, intermittent rains maintained their hold, as announced by the weather office on Thursday.

Notably, National Highway 5, known as Hindustan Tibet Road, was blocked near Narkanda in Shimla district due to unsafe conditions triggered by heavy snowfall. Authorities have rerouted traffic from Sainj to Shimla via Luhri/Sunni. Currently, 12 roads in Shimla are closed. Residents of Tosh village in Kullu district were evacuated after a flash flood threat emerged from an artificial lake formation in Jeera Nallah.

Amid fresh snowfall, an orange avalanche warning is in effect for Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, and Kinnaur—regions over 2,300 meters above sea level. Residents are urged to avoid traveling along routes susceptible to avalanches and to stay clear of high-altitude areas. The Met department advises caution, citing blockages on major routes due to snow accumulation. Heavy precipitation is expected in several districts, including Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla, prompting additional weather alerts.

