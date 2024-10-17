Global Parliamentarians Unite at UNITE Summit to Support WHO Pandemic Agreement

At the UNITE Global Summit held in Berlin, parliamentarians from around the world came together to sign a pivotal statement endorsing the World Health Organization's (WHO) Pandemic Agreement. This significant commitment underscores the collective responsibility of parliamentarians to enhance pandemic preparedness, response, and equitable health access globally.

Ricardo Baptista Leite, President of UNITE, emphasized the essential role of parliamentarians in safeguarding public health. “Parliamentarians are the voice of the people and have a crucial responsibility in safeguarding public health,” he stated. “The WHO Pandemic Agreement represents a historic opportunity to prevent pandemics and strengthen our global preparedness and response capabilities. By signing this statement, we are not only showing our support for the agreement but also pledging to ensure that its principles of equity, solidarity, and global cooperation are fully realized in every nation.”

The summit, organized in collaboration with the World Health Summit (WHS), served as a high-level forum that brought together parliamentarians, civil society leaders, and health experts to discuss pressing health challenges. The event focused on four main pillars: Human Rights & Equitable Access to Health, Global Health Architecture & Security, Strengthening of Healthcare Systems, and Sustainable Financing for Health. One of the summit's key highlights was the signing of the Global Parliamentary Statement, which illustrates the critical role of parliamentarians in ensuring global health security and protecting populations from future pandemics.

The WHO Pandemic Agreement, currently under negotiation by WHO Member States, aims to address the shortcomings exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the threats posed by outbreaks like mpox. The agreement seeks to bolster global collaboration in pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, ensuring that all countries—regardless of their resources—have equitable access to vital health tools, including vaccines, treatments, medical supplies, and health information.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, welcomed the strong show of parliamentary support, stating, “The WHO Pandemic Agreement represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a stronger, fairer, and more prepared global health system. By signing this statement, parliamentarians from around the world are showing their commitment to protecting lives from future pandemics and ensuring equitable access to vaccines, treatments, diagnostics, and other health tools for every country, particularly those with fewer resources.”

The Global Parliamentary Statement emphasizes four key commitments:

Equity at the Core: Ensuring equitable access to pandemic-related health tools based on public health needs for everyone, especially in countries with fewer resources.

Global Solidarity: Strengthening international cooperation to build resilient health systems capable of preventing and responding to pandemics.

Legislative Action: Advocating for the ratification and implementation of the Pandemic Agreement within national legislatures, as appropriate.

Combating Misinformation: Providing communities with evidence-based health information to counter the spread of harmful misinformation.

Baptista Leite reiterated the importance of collective action, stating, “The challenges we face today demand a global response. No single country can prevent or combat pandemics alone. The WHO Pandemic Agreement is an essential step forward in ensuring that every nation has the tools, resources, and capabilities to respond to future health threats.”

The WHO Pandemic Agreement is poised to gain broader international support from governments, global health organizations, and civil society. It reflects a shared understanding that pandemics do not recognize borders and that global solidarity is critical for protecting the health and well-being of all people. The agreement highlights the need for sustainable financing, research and development, and capacity-building efforts to ensure countries can respond swiftly and effectively to health emergencies.

In their commitment to the agreement, parliamentarians plan to collaborate closely with the WHO and other international organizations to guarantee that the Pandemic Agreement is implemented in a manner that benefits all nations, particularly those with limited resources. The statement signed in Berlin is anticipated to act as a catalyst for global parliamentary action, promoting collaboration and solidarity among nations, ultimately enhancing the collective ability to address future pandemics.