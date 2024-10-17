Left Menu

Unveiling the Hidden Threat: How Forever Chemicals Impact Kidney Health

New research reveals that PFAS, widely known as 'forever chemicals,' may cause kidney damage through disruption of gut microbiota. This study links PFAS exposure to decreased kidney function, highlighting the need for further research and policy development to protect public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 23:00 IST
Unveiling the Hidden Threat: How Forever Chemicals Impact Kidney Health
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have found that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, known as 'forever chemicals', might harm kidney health by disrupting the gut microbiota. These substances are present in a wide array of household items, persisting in the environment and the human body for extended periods.

The study, partly funded by the National Institutes of Health, sheds light on the poorly understood biological mechanisms linking PFAS to health risks such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and chronic kidney disease. Lead author Dr. Hailey Hampson emphasizes the ubiquity of PFAS in human blood and their connection to negative health effects, stressing the lack of interventions to mitigate these exposures.

Researchers analyzed data from the Southern California Children's Health Study, discovering a correlation between high PFAS exposure and reduced kidney function four years later. Two groups of gut bacteria and metabolites were identified as contributors to this decline, revealing that PFAS potentially alters the microbiome composition, reducing beneficial bacteria and anti-inflammatory metabolites. The findings point to inflammation and oxidative stress as areas for future research to combat PFAS-related kidney damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024