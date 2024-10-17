Unveiling the Hidden Threat: How Forever Chemicals Impact Kidney Health

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have found that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, known as 'forever chemicals', might harm kidney health by disrupting the gut microbiota. These substances are present in a wide array of household items, persisting in the environment and the human body for extended periods.

The study, partly funded by the National Institutes of Health, sheds light on the poorly understood biological mechanisms linking PFAS to health risks such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and chronic kidney disease. Lead author Dr. Hailey Hampson emphasizes the ubiquity of PFAS in human blood and their connection to negative health effects, stressing the lack of interventions to mitigate these exposures.

Researchers analyzed data from the Southern California Children's Health Study, discovering a correlation between high PFAS exposure and reduced kidney function four years later. Two groups of gut bacteria and metabolites were identified as contributors to this decline, revealing that PFAS potentially alters the microbiome composition, reducing beneficial bacteria and anti-inflammatory metabolites. The findings point to inflammation and oxidative stress as areas for future research to combat PFAS-related kidney damage.

