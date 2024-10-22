Revolutionizing Pediatric Healthcare in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath's Vision

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced major strides in pediatric healthcare, emphasizing an Advanced Pediatric Centre's development at SGPGI. This project, driven by the 'double-engine' government, aims to address long-standing health challenges facing the state's children.

Adityanath, leveraging his experience as a former MP, noted the increased medical infrastructure, including a notable rise in medical colleges from 18 to 64 districts since 2017. This expansion aligns with the goal of a medical college in every district, raising the number of MBBS and PG seats substantially.

The new healthcare facilities, inaugurated by the CM, include an Advanced Diabetes Centre and Saloni Heart Centre's first phase. The latter aims to perform 5,000 heart surgeries annually. Additionally, a CSR-funded night shelter and a new hostel at SGPGI enhance the hospital's capacity to cater to patients and visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)