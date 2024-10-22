Left Menu

Revolutionizing Pediatric Healthcare in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath's Vision

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted progress in healthcare with the inauguration of projects at SGPGI, including the Advanced Pediatric Centre. The 'double-engine' government aims to enhance medical infrastructure. New facilities and increased medical seats mark a significant advancement in addressing health issues, especially among children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced major strides in pediatric healthcare, emphasizing an Advanced Pediatric Centre's development at SGPGI. This project, driven by the 'double-engine' government, aims to address long-standing health challenges facing the state's children.

Adityanath, leveraging his experience as a former MP, noted the increased medical infrastructure, including a notable rise in medical colleges from 18 to 64 districts since 2017. This expansion aligns with the goal of a medical college in every district, raising the number of MBBS and PG seats substantially.

The new healthcare facilities, inaugurated by the CM, include an Advanced Diabetes Centre and Saloni Heart Centre's first phase. The latter aims to perform 5,000 heart surgeries annually. Additionally, a CSR-funded night shelter and a new hostel at SGPGI enhance the hospital's capacity to cater to patients and visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

