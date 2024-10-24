The Final Push: Polio Nears Global Eradication

Despite its complex nature, polio is on the brink of global eradication, according to a leading expert. The announcement comes as a testament to the efforts, particularly by countries like India, to combat this life-threatening virus and reduce its presence to only a handful of regions.

Dr. Ananda Sankar Bandyopadhyay, of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, emphasizes the near-complete eradication, while cautioning that complacency could reverse the progress. In his exclusive remarks for World Polio Day, Bandyopadhyay acknowledged challenges in regions like Pakistan and Afghanistan, where the wild poliovirus persists.

In conflict-impacted areas, vaccination remains challenging, leaving children vulnerable. The virus, however, poses a threat of resurgence if international vigilance wanes. Aiding in the continuing fight are awareness efforts on World Polio Day, observed annually on October 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)