England to Ban Single-Use Vapes to Protect Kids and Environment

The British government announced on Thursday that England would ban the sale of single-use vapes from June next year. This decision aims to mitigate environmental harm and address the rising number of children using these products.

While vaping has become increasingly popular in Britain over the last decade, with nearly 10% of the population partaking, concerns have been raised over the appeal of colorful and fruity vapes to minors. A 2024 survey by health charity ASH found that approximately one in five children aged 11-17 had tried vaping.

Under the Labour government's plan, a comprehensive smoking bill seeks to implement one of the world's strictest anti-smoking regimes. The move is hailed as "the biggest public health intervention in a generation." The ban on disposable vapes not only addresses children's health concerns but also environmental issues, as millions of these vapes are improperly discarded each week.

(With inputs from agencies.)