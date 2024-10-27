Left Menu

Unraveling the Mystery of Long Covid: Challenges and Research Directions

Doctors in India face challenges diagnosing long Covid symptoms due to limited guidelines and research. The condition, marked by persistent symptoms, varies globally, with studies from Harvard and Indian researchers highlighting discrepancies. Innovative probes and ongoing trials aim to address this emerging healthcare burden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 10:32 IST
Doctors in India are struggling to accurately diagnose and manage long Covid due to limited guidelines and research. This challenge persists even as global efforts strive to estimate the burden of long Covid following the World Health Organization's declaration ending the Covid pandemic as a health emergency.

A study by Harvard Medical School found significant variation in long Covid prevalence across regions, with 31% in North America, 44% in Europe, and 51% in Asia affected. In India, fewer studies exist, but a Maulana Azad Medical College investigation reported 45% of patients experiencing lingering symptoms.

Researchers and doctors highlight the need for more studies to understand long Covid's effects on neurological health. Despite promising developments like a fluorescent probe from Shiv Nadar University, gaps remain in treating this condition, underlining the urgency for interventions and more comprehensive studies.

