Vatican says Pope Francis shows further slight improvement, chest CT scan shows normal evolution of inflammation, reports AP.
PTI | Rome | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:17 IST
Vatican says Pope Francis shows further slight improvement, chest CT scan shows normal evolution of inflammation, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dev IT Reports Strong Q3 FY25 Results with Growth in Revenue and Profits
Mumbai's Nair Hospital Reports Eighth GBS Fatality Amid Pune Outbreak
Pope Francis Battles Bronchitis Amidst Vatican Duties
Patel Engineering Ltd Reports Strong Q3 Growth with 14.49% Profit Surge
UN Reports Allegations of Crimes Against Humanity During Bangladesh Crackdown