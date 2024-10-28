E. Coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder: Onions Blamed, Beef Cleared

McDonald's has officially ruled out beef patties as the cause of the E. coli outbreak associated with its Quarter Pounder hamburgers, which resulted in one fatality and nearly 75 illnesses. McDonald's Chief Supply Chain Officer, Cesar Pina, reassured the public that contaminated products had been removed from their supply chain and restaurants nationwide.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture, following thorough testing of McDonald's fresh and frozen beef patties, confirmed negative results for E. coli and concluded its testing phase. As a result, McDonald's plans to resume the distribution of fresh supplies of Quarter Pounders to its U.S. outlets within the next week.

Further investigation by U.S. regulators pointed towards raw onions as the likely source of the outbreak. Consequently, fast-food chains have adjusted their menus, omitting raw onions from affected items, including the Quarter Pounder, in efforts to prevent further incidences.

