Left Menu

E. Coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder: Onions Blamed, Beef Cleared

McDonald's has dismissed beef patties as the source of an E. coli outbreak tied to its Quarter Pounder hamburgers. The fast-food chain has removed contaminated products from its supply chain and restaurants. Investigations suggest onions as the probable source, prompting their removal from menu items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 04:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 04:53 IST
E. Coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder: Onions Blamed, Beef Cleared
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

McDonald's has officially ruled out beef patties as the cause of the E. coli outbreak associated with its Quarter Pounder hamburgers, which resulted in one fatality and nearly 75 illnesses. McDonald's Chief Supply Chain Officer, Cesar Pina, reassured the public that contaminated products had been removed from their supply chain and restaurants nationwide.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture, following thorough testing of McDonald's fresh and frozen beef patties, confirmed negative results for E. coli and concluded its testing phase. As a result, McDonald's plans to resume the distribution of fresh supplies of Quarter Pounders to its U.S. outlets within the next week.

Further investigation by U.S. regulators pointed towards raw onions as the likely source of the outbreak. Consequently, fast-food chains have adjusted their menus, omitting raw onions from affected items, including the Quarter Pounder, in efforts to prevent further incidences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024