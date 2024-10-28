Left Menu

China's Bold Steps to Revitalize Family Planning and Birth Rates

China unveils measures to enhance family planning and parenting to counteract its declining birth rate, with a focus on shifting cultural norms, improving maternity benefits, and supporting childcare. The initiative involves financial aids, bolstered education support, and promoting healthy marriage practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:58 IST
China's Bold Steps to Revitalize Family Planning and Birth Rates
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

In response to a shrinking population, China has announced a series of measures aimed at improving family planning and boosting birth rates, as stated by the state council on Monday. This comes after the nation marked two consecutive years of declining birth figures, while India surged ahead to become the world's most populous country.

The state council emphasized the importance of fostering a 'new marriage and childbearing culture,' advocating for respect toward childbearing, timely marriages, and shared parental responsibilities. Proposed measures include enhanced maternity insurance, extended leave benefits, and subsidies, along with better medical resources for children. The cabinet is urging local governments to allocate budgets for childcare centers and offer tax breaks to support these services.

Yang Chang, a policy analyst at Zhongtai Securities Research Institute, highlighted the significance of this initiative, indicating its potential to guide future policies. As the female population aged 15-49 is expected to decline further, policy support remains critical to counteract the birth rate downturn. Despite the abolition of the one-child policy in 2015, birth rates haven't picked up, hindered by urban migration for employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024