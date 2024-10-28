China's Bold Steps to Revitalize Family Planning and Birth Rates

In response to a shrinking population, China has announced a series of measures aimed at improving family planning and boosting birth rates, as stated by the state council on Monday. This comes after the nation marked two consecutive years of declining birth figures, while India surged ahead to become the world's most populous country.

The state council emphasized the importance of fostering a 'new marriage and childbearing culture,' advocating for respect toward childbearing, timely marriages, and shared parental responsibilities. Proposed measures include enhanced maternity insurance, extended leave benefits, and subsidies, along with better medical resources for children. The cabinet is urging local governments to allocate budgets for childcare centers and offer tax breaks to support these services.

Yang Chang, a policy analyst at Zhongtai Securities Research Institute, highlighted the significance of this initiative, indicating its potential to guide future policies. As the female population aged 15-49 is expected to decline further, policy support remains critical to counteract the birth rate downturn. Despite the abolition of the one-child policy in 2015, birth rates haven't picked up, hindered by urban migration for employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)