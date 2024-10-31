Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in RG Kar Hospital Protests

The protests by junior doctors in West Bengal over a colleague's rape and murder intensify as Agriculture Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay questions the funding behind the prolonged agitation. The doctors demand justice and highlight issues in the healthcare system, dismissing political accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-10-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 18:25 IST
West Bengal's Agriculture Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay has intensified scrutiny on junior doctors protesting the rape and murder of their colleague, questioning the source of funds sustaining their lengthy agitation at RG Kar hospital.

During a post-Durga Puja gathering in his constituency, Chattopadhyay addressed the ongoing protest, questioning the motivations and financial backing of the junior doctors, whose outcry has become a flashpoint in healthcare reform demands.

Senior doctor Subarna Goswami criticizes Chattopadhyay's comments, highlighting the government's discomfort as junior doctors spotlight systemic healthcare issues. Protesters remain steadfast, calling for justice and increased scrutiny on safety and corruption in state-run medical colleges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

