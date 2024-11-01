Jury Clears Formula Giants in Multi-Billion Lawsuit

In a high-stakes lawsuit, a jury determined that Abbott and Reckitt unit Mead Johnson are not accountable for a young boy's debilitating intestinal disease, clearing them in a case that accused the companies of failing to warn about the risks associated with their premature baby formulas.

The trial, held over five weeks in St. Louis, Missouri, was based on accusations from Elizabeth Whitfield, representing her son Kaine Whitfield, demanding over $6.2 billion. The plaintiff claimed that the specialized formulas used in newborn intensive care units could cause necrotizing enterocolitis, a life-threatening disease with a high mortality rate among premature infants.

The outcome serves as a relief for the formula manufacturers following significant past losses in similar cases. While the companies claim formula does not cause the disease, ongoing litigation has raised concerns about the future availability of such formulas. Regulatory authorities have thus far found no decisive evidence tying formula to the disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)