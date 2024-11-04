Health Update: GLP-1 Drug Guideline Reversal and Emerging Challenges

In a significant medical update, recent guidelines have changed to recommend that most patients can continue taking GLP-1 diabetes and weight-loss medications prior to surgery. This update follows a study presented at a medical conference of gastrointestinal experts. The study further suggests patients could benefit from a clear liquid diet a day before surgery; however, this recommendation is not part of the new official advice.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning regarding a California facility producing compounded weight-loss drugs. Fullerton Wellness, known for creating compounded versions of widely used Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly drugs, faces accusations of potential contamination, raising safety concerns for patients receiving these drugs through clinics and medical offices.

In Gaza, efforts to resume polio vaccinations are set to restart this Saturday. The third phase of the campaign had stalled due to Israeli airstrikes and logistical challenges, such as mass displacement and limited access. The campaign is critical after the detection of a type 2 polio case, the first in 25 years. Meanwhile, Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan expressed confidence in achieving a 5% annual sales growth despite looming patent expirations.

