Novo Nordisk Exposes Risks of Compounded Drug Copies
Novo Nordisk reported 100 hospitalizations and 10 deaths linked to compounded versions of its weight-loss and diabetes drugs. The company's CFO, Karsten Munk Knudsen, highlighted significant safety concerns associated with these products during a media briefing following the release of their third-quarter results.
Knudsen revealed that Novo Nordisk has been scrutinizing numerous compounded products available in the market and has uncovered several critical safety issues. These concerns include the reported cases of hospitalizations and fatalities associated with the unauthorized copies of its drugs.
The update follows an examination of the potential risks posed by these products, as the pharmaceutical giant continues to ensure the safety and efficacy of its treatments.
