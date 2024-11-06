Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Exposes Risks of Compounded Drug Copies

Novo Nordisk reported 100 hospitalizations and 10 deaths linked to compounded versions of its weight-loss and diabetes drugs. The company's CFO, Karsten Munk Knudsen, highlighted significant safety concerns associated with these products during a media briefing following the release of their third-quarter results.

Updated: 06-11-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:41 IST
Novo Nordisk has reported 100 hospitalizations and 10 deaths tied to patients taking compounded versions of its renowned weight-loss and diabetes medications. This alarming news was shared by the company's Chief Financial Officer, Karsten Munk Knudsen, during a media briefing on Wednesday.

Knudsen revealed that Novo Nordisk has been scrutinizing numerous compounded products available in the market and has uncovered several critical safety issues. These concerns include the reported cases of hospitalizations and fatalities associated with the unauthorized copies of its drugs.

The update follows an examination of the potential risks posed by these products, as the pharmaceutical giant continues to ensure the safety and efficacy of its treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

