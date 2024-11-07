Delhi's MCD Ramps Up Anti-Mosquito Efforts Amid Chhath Puja
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) executed an extensive anti-mosquito initiative across 1,052 Chhath Puja sites, incorporating fogging and anti-larval actions. The MCD also launched public awareness campaigns to educate residents on preventing mosquito breeding and combatting vector-borne diseases.
In a proactive move, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) initiated a comprehensive anti-mosquito fogging drive at Chhath Puja ghats throughout the city.
The fogging effort, covering 1,052 celebration sites in all 12 MCD zones, was supplemented by anti-larval actions to deter mosquito breeding, the corporation stated.
The campaign extended to areas such as ITO, Barapullah Nala Sarai Kale Khan, and others, while a public awareness initiative aimed to educate Delhiites on measures against mosquito breeding, underlining the importance of public collaboration in fighting vector-borne diseases.
