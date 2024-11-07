Delhi's MCD Ramps Up Anti-Mosquito Efforts Amid Chhath Puja

In a proactive move, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) initiated a comprehensive anti-mosquito fogging drive at Chhath Puja ghats throughout the city.

The fogging effort, covering 1,052 celebration sites in all 12 MCD zones, was supplemented by anti-larval actions to deter mosquito breeding, the corporation stated.

The campaign extended to areas such as ITO, Barapullah Nala Sarai Kale Khan, and others, while a public awareness initiative aimed to educate Delhiites on measures against mosquito breeding, underlining the importance of public collaboration in fighting vector-borne diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)