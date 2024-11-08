Matt Doocey Opens Te Waka Aorangi Child Wellness Centre at Tauranga Hospital

In a major step towards improving children’s health and well-being, Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey inaugurated Te Waka Aorangi Child Wellness Centre at Tauranga Hospital today. This state-of-the-art facility, the first of its kind in New Zealand, will provide integrated support for children with neurodevelopmental, behavioural, and mental health needs, making specialized care more accessible to the Bay of Plenty community.

“Te Waka Aorangi represents an innovative approach to child wellness,” said Mr. Doocey. “This centre offers a ‘one-stop-shop’ where specialists collaborate under one roof to ensure children receive comprehensive and timely care, and their families get the support they need.”

The Centre will feature a range of professionals, including psychologists, pediatricians, therapists, and support staff, working collaboratively to streamline the assessment and treatment processes for children and youth facing developmental and mental health challenges. By integrating these services, Te Waka Aorangi reduces the need for multiple appointments in separate locations, making it easier for children and their whānau to navigate their healthcare journey.

Mr. Doocey emphasized the importance of early intervention, noting that timely, coordinated care significantly improves outcomes for children facing developmental and behavioural difficulties. “Early support is critical for helping these children thrive, and we’re committed to providing the infrastructure and resources that enable them to reach their full potential,” he said.

He also highlighted the Government’s commitment to expanding access, improving timeliness, and enhancing the quality of mental health care services across New Zealand, underscored by the establishment of five new mental health targets. These targets aim to improve access to mental health services, shorten waiting times, and increase the overall quality of care in the mental health sector.

“To achieve these goals, we need both fit-for-purpose facilities and a well-supported workforce that is trained and equipped to provide high-quality care,” Doocey said. “Te Waka Aorangi exemplifies our vision for a responsive, community-centred healthcare system that places children and their families at the heart of care.”

The design of the Centre takes into account the needs of children who may think, behave, or move differently, providing an environment that fosters comfort and inclusivity. Beyond direct care, Te Waka Aorangi will also serve as a hub for education and community engagement, offering workshops and resources to help families understand and navigate their children’s unique needs.

The opening of Te Waka Aorangi is a significant milestone in the Government’s broader strategy to address youth mental health, especially in under-served regions, and underscores the commitment to making tangible improvements in mental health care throughout New Zealand.