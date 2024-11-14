Diabetes Crisis: Escalating Numbers and the Urgent Need for Action

According to a new analysis published in The Lancet ahead of World Diabetes Day, approximately 82.8 crore people globally were living with diabetes in 2022, with a significant portion residing in India.

The study reveals a staggering fourfold increase in diabetes cases since 1990, particularly in low and middle-income countries (LMICs), highlighting the dire need for improved treatment and detection strategies.

Experts call for robust policy changes, including healthier diets and increased exercise opportunities, as untreated diabetes rates remain alarmingly high in LMICs.

