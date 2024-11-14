Left Menu

Diabetes Crisis: Escalating Numbers and the Urgent Need for Action

A 2022 Lancet study highlights the diabetes crisis affecting 82.8 crore globally, with a high prevalence in India and other LMICs. The research underscores the need for improved diabetes detection and treatment, and advocates for policy changes promoting healthy living to mitigate the disease's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 05:31 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 05:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

According to a new analysis published in The Lancet ahead of World Diabetes Day, approximately 82.8 crore people globally were living with diabetes in 2022, with a significant portion residing in India.

The study reveals a staggering fourfold increase in diabetes cases since 1990, particularly in low and middle-income countries (LMICs), highlighting the dire need for improved treatment and detection strategies.

Experts call for robust policy changes, including healthier diets and increased exercise opportunities, as untreated diabetes rates remain alarmingly high in LMICs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

