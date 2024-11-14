Diabetes Crisis: Escalating Numbers and the Urgent Need for Action
A 2022 Lancet study highlights the diabetes crisis affecting 82.8 crore globally, with a high prevalence in India and other LMICs. The research underscores the need for improved diabetes detection and treatment, and advocates for policy changes promoting healthy living to mitigate the disease's impact.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 05:31 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 05:31 IST
- Country:
- India
According to a new analysis published in The Lancet ahead of World Diabetes Day, approximately 82.8 crore people globally were living with diabetes in 2022, with a significant portion residing in India.
The study reveals a staggering fourfold increase in diabetes cases since 1990, particularly in low and middle-income countries (LMICs), highlighting the dire need for improved treatment and detection strategies.
Experts call for robust policy changes, including healthier diets and increased exercise opportunities, as untreated diabetes rates remain alarmingly high in LMICs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Climate Health Crisis Unveiled: A Decade's Toll
Rising Temperatures, Rising Risks: Climate Change's Toll on Health
Kejriwal Defends Health Initiatives Amid Modi's Criticism of Ayushman Bharat
SBI Foundation Launches Innovative Health Initiative for TB Patients in Raipur
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Challenges, and Controversies