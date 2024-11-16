Rising Tide of Myopia: A Global Vision Challenge

Myopia, commonly known as shortsightedness, is increasingly prevalent among children worldwide. Currently, up to 35% are affected, a figure expected to rise to 40% by 2050, impacting over 740 million children, according to recent studies.

The condition is more than a minor inconvenience; if left untreated, myopia can evolve, heightening the risk of serious eye conditions over a lifetime. Diagnosing and addressing myopia early is crucial for maintaining lifelong eye health.

Experts indicate both genetic and environmental factors contribute to myopia, with significant roles played by screen time and insufficient outdoor activities. Reducing screen time and increasing outdoor exposure may help manage the progression of this condition.

