Left Menu

Rising Tide of Myopia: A Global Vision Challenge

Myopia, or nearsightedness, is increasingly affecting children globally, with predictions indicating it will impact over 740 million kids by 2050. Left untreated, myopia can lead to severe eye health issues. The condition is exacerbated by screen time and limited outdoor activities, prompting the need for early diagnosis and intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:14 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:14 IST
Rising Tide of Myopia: A Global Vision Challenge
  • Country:
  • Australia

Myopia, commonly known as shortsightedness, is increasingly prevalent among children worldwide. Currently, up to 35% are affected, a figure expected to rise to 40% by 2050, impacting over 740 million children, according to recent studies.

The condition is more than a minor inconvenience; if left untreated, myopia can evolve, heightening the risk of serious eye conditions over a lifetime. Diagnosing and addressing myopia early is crucial for maintaining lifelong eye health.

Experts indicate both genetic and environmental factors contribute to myopia, with significant roles played by screen time and insufficient outdoor activities. Reducing screen time and increasing outdoor exposure may help manage the progression of this condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024