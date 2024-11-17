Bacterial Breakthrough: A New Approach to Combat UTIs

Researchers at Texas A&M University have unveiled a pioneering technique to tackle chronic urinary tract infections (UTIs), affecting millions worldwide, by utilizing a living material made of beneficial E. coli bacteria.

This approach aims to address the growing issue of antibiotic resistance, which hampers current UTI treatments. By providing a competitive edge to "good" bacteria over harmful ones, the new biomaterial reduces disease-causing microbes' numbers effectively.

Though still in its early stages, with potential applications on the horizon, this research offers hope in controlling not only UTIs but also other bacterial infections and some cancers linked to bacteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)