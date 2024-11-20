Left Menu

Japan's Tourism Soars: Autumn Charm Drives Record Visitor Surge

Japan experienced a tourism boom in October, with 3.31 million foreign visitors, breaking the previous record. The weak yen and the country's autumn appeal attracted tourists, contributing significantly to the economy. Tourist spending is set to become Japan's second-largest export sector after autos.

Updated: 20-11-2024 12:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan recorded 3.31 million foreign visitors in October, marking a new high driven in part by the weak yen, which has made the country more attractive to tourists.

This influx surpassed the previous peak of 3.29 million in July and brought the total number of visitors this year close to pre-pandemic levels.

The vibrant autumn foliage, a major draw for tourists, alongside increased inbound travelers from Asia, Europe, and North America, played a key role in this growth. Through September, visitor spending reached 5.86 trillion yen, underscoring tourism's rising importance to Japan's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

