Japan's Tourism Soars: Autumn Charm Drives Record Visitor Surge

Japan recorded 3.31 million foreign visitors in October, marking a new high driven in part by the weak yen, which has made the country more attractive to tourists.

This influx surpassed the previous peak of 3.29 million in July and brought the total number of visitors this year close to pre-pandemic levels.

The vibrant autumn foliage, a major draw for tourists, alongside increased inbound travelers from Asia, Europe, and North America, played a key role in this growth. Through September, visitor spending reached 5.86 trillion yen, underscoring tourism's rising importance to Japan's economy.

