Left Menu

Market Tensions Amidst Dollar Gains and Yen Weakness

The U.S. dollar rose as the Japanese yen fell, reacting to decreased safety haven demand and awaiting Trump's policy cues. Amidst the backdrop of global tensions, the dollar persisted despite challenges like Trump's cabinet nominations. Traders adjust interest-rate cut expectations for the Federal Reserve and BoE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:09 IST
Market Tensions Amidst Dollar Gains and Yen Weakness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar marked a climb from its recent low on Wednesday, reflecting dimming safety haven demand as traders anticipate President-elect Donald Trump's policy announcements. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen slumped as global market nerves settled, leaving the yen at a three-month low against the dollar.

Market responses were swift following Russia's declaration to avert nuclear conflict, with the yen slipping further, prompting speculation about the Bank of Japan's potential policy shifts. Analysts, however, perceive reluctance from Japan's finance ministry to engage in currency intervention unless verbal cues impact stabilizing efforts effectively.

The dollar index, a key performance gauge of the currency, bounced back by 0.3% to 106.42. The anticipation for expansive fiscal policies under Trump's upcoming administration fuels inflation expectations, affecting Federal Reserve easing predictions, while uncertainties linger over Trump's cabinet selections and their economic implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024