Wegovy: The Global Expansion of a Weight-Loss Game Changer

Novo Nordisk has introduced its popular weight-loss drug Wegovy to more than 15 countries since 2021, with monthly prices ranging from $200 to nearly $2,000. The Danish pharmaceutical giant is competing with Eli Lilly, which has launched its rival drug in Europe and the United States.

The company is lobbying European governments and insurers to support reimbursement for Wegovy, as it tries to establish the drug as more than just a lifestyle enhancer. Despite 24/7 production, Novo Nordisk struggles to meet escalating demand.

The drug's introduction has sparked debate over insurance reimbursement, with varying responses worldwide. In the US, a four-week supply costs around $1,350. Denmark and Norway have rejected subsidy proposals, while insurers only reimburse in specific situations in Germany and the UK. Further expansion is expected, as Wegovy's global journey continues.

