Left Menu

Wegovy: The Global Expansion of a Weight-Loss Game Changer

Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy has expanded to over 15 countries since its 2021 debut. Priced between $200 to $2,000 monthly, the drug aims beyond lifestyle usage, facing reimbursement challenges amidst soaring demand. The approval landscape varies globally, with differing insurance and government subsidy stances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:18 IST
Wegovy: The Global Expansion of a Weight-Loss Game Changer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk has introduced its popular weight-loss drug Wegovy to more than 15 countries since 2021, with monthly prices ranging from $200 to nearly $2,000. The Danish pharmaceutical giant is competing with Eli Lilly, which has launched its rival drug in Europe and the United States.

The company is lobbying European governments and insurers to support reimbursement for Wegovy, as it tries to establish the drug as more than just a lifestyle enhancer. Despite 24/7 production, Novo Nordisk struggles to meet escalating demand.

The drug's introduction has sparked debate over insurance reimbursement, with varying responses worldwide. In the US, a four-week supply costs around $1,350. Denmark and Norway have rejected subsidy proposals, while insurers only reimburse in specific situations in Germany and the UK. Further expansion is expected, as Wegovy's global journey continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024