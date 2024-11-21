Left Menu

Currency Jitters: Dollar Dominance Pressures Sterling

The pound weakened slightly against the dollar as investors closely watched President-elect Trump's Treasury Secretary pick. Despite a brief rise from inflation data, sterling declined by 2% against the dollar this month. Low trader expectations for UK rate cuts persisted, while market focus shifted to upcoming business activity surveys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:00 IST
Currency Jitters: Dollar Dominance Pressures Sterling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British pound struggled against the dollar, falling slightly as attention centers on President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming Treasury Secretary appointment. This decision is crucial, influencing potential growth, trade, and tax policies.

Despite sterling seeing a small uptick due to UK inflation data released the previous day, it ultimately dropped 2% against the dollar for the month. Analysts attribute sterling's slip partly to Euro uncertainties and aggressive U.S. trade stances.

The Bank of England's anticipated slow approach to rate cuts adds to the mix, with significant doubt among traders about a cut soon. Market analysts' eyes are now on upcoming business activity surveys, which could further impact currency trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024