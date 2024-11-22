Left Menu

Tragedy in Laos: Methanol Poisoning Claims More Lives

In Laos, a mass methanol poisoning incident has led to the deaths of six foreign tourists, including two Australian teenagers. The victims consumed tainted alcohol at a popular backpacker destination. Authorities have detained suspects but no charges have been filed. International alerts have been issued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vangvieng | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A second Australian teenager, Holly Bowles, fell victim to a tragic mass methanol poisoning incident in Laos, officials confirmed Friday. Her passing raised the death toll among foreign tourists to six. Bowles, 19, succumbed to her illness while receiving treatment in a Bangkok hospital.

The young tourist had been hospitalized in critical condition after consuming contaminated alcohol in Laos, over a week ago. Her family expressed their sorrow in a statement, noting the joy Bowles brought to many, while Australian media mourned the loss of the beloved teenager.

Reports from local authorities confirm that several individuals have been detained in connection with the poisonings, but formal charges are yet pending. Travel alerts regarding methanol-laced drinks in Laos have been issued by multiple international governments, including the US and Australia, warning travelers of the potential risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

