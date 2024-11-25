Left Menu

Boosting Healthcare: BIS Sets Standards for Critical Medical Devices

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) announced its focus on developing standards for 214 critical medical devices, set to complete by December 2025. These standards, aligned with the National Medical Device Policy, are essential for ensuring the safety, effectiveness, and competitiveness of Indian medical devices globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:46 IST
Boosting Healthcare: BIS Sets Standards for Critical Medical Devices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has unveiled plans to prioritize the development of standards for 214 critical medical devices, aiming for a phased completion by December 2025. This move is part of efforts to align with the National Medical Device Policy of 2023.

The targeted devices, including septal closure devices, plasma sterilizers, and phototherapy machines, were identified in conjunction with the Department of Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, BIS is setting standards for innovative products like therapeutic footwear and fall detectors to support individuals with disabilities.

BIS has already published over 1,700 standards in the medical sector, covering areas such as cardiology, neurology, and ophthalmology. Notably, approximately 1,200 of these standards focus on medical devices critical to healthcare, ensuring their safety, effectiveness, and global competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024