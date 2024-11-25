Boosting Healthcare: BIS Sets Standards for Critical Medical Devices

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has unveiled plans to prioritize the development of standards for 214 critical medical devices, aiming for a phased completion by December 2025. This move is part of efforts to align with the National Medical Device Policy of 2023.

The targeted devices, including septal closure devices, plasma sterilizers, and phototherapy machines, were identified in conjunction with the Department of Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, BIS is setting standards for innovative products like therapeutic footwear and fall detectors to support individuals with disabilities.

BIS has already published over 1,700 standards in the medical sector, covering areas such as cardiology, neurology, and ophthalmology. Notably, approximately 1,200 of these standards focus on medical devices critical to healthcare, ensuring their safety, effectiveness, and global competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)