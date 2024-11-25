Boosting Healthcare: BIS Sets Standards for Critical Medical Devices
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) announced its focus on developing standards for 214 critical medical devices, set to complete by December 2025. These standards, aligned with the National Medical Device Policy, are essential for ensuring the safety, effectiveness, and competitiveness of Indian medical devices globally.
- Country:
- India
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has unveiled plans to prioritize the development of standards for 214 critical medical devices, aiming for a phased completion by December 2025. This move is part of efforts to align with the National Medical Device Policy of 2023.
The targeted devices, including septal closure devices, plasma sterilizers, and phototherapy machines, were identified in conjunction with the Department of Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, BIS is setting standards for innovative products like therapeutic footwear and fall detectors to support individuals with disabilities.
BIS has already published over 1,700 standards in the medical sector, covering areas such as cardiology, neurology, and ophthalmology. Notably, approximately 1,200 of these standards focus on medical devices critical to healthcare, ensuring their safety, effectiveness, and global competitiveness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia's Parliament Faces Workplace Safety Crisis
Jharia Master Plan Revamp: Pathway to Rehabilitation and Safety
Infinx Sets Its Sights on Madurai with AI-Driven Healthcare Hub
Assam Rifles Brings Healthcare to Manipur's Remote Districts
Suspension and Investigation: Healthcare Crisis in Rajouri