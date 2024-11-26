UNICEF Drives Expansion of Neuro-Developmental Clinics in West Bengal
UNICEF plans to expand neuro-developmental clinics for children in West Bengal. These clinics currently operate in 17 districts, and UNICEF aims to launch more in collaboration with the state government. The initiative seeks to bring critical early childhood development services closer to communities, ensuring equal access for all children.
UNICEF is poised to collaborate with the West Bengal government to broaden the network of neuro-developmental clinics for children across the state, according to an official statement on Tuesday.
Currently, these essential clinics are operational at SSKM Hospital, Kolkata, and 17 District Early Intervention Centres throughout West Bengal's 28 health districts, focusing on children up to three years old.
UNICEF Chief Monjur Hossain revealed plans to promote Early Child Development clinics statewide, based on positive feedback from parents and health officials during National Newborn Week, emphasizing strategic policy advocacy to secure more resources for the initiative.
