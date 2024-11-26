UNICEF Drives Expansion of Neuro-Developmental Clinics in West Bengal

UNICEF is poised to collaborate with the West Bengal government to broaden the network of neuro-developmental clinics for children across the state, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Currently, these essential clinics are operational at SSKM Hospital, Kolkata, and 17 District Early Intervention Centres throughout West Bengal's 28 health districts, focusing on children up to three years old.

UNICEF Chief Monjur Hossain revealed plans to promote Early Child Development clinics statewide, based on positive feedback from parents and health officials during National Newborn Week, emphasizing strategic policy advocacy to secure more resources for the initiative.

