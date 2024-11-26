Ruckus at Hospital: Alleged Drunk Patient's Violent Outburst
A patient, suspected to be intoxicated, caused chaos in Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital's neurosurgery department. The incident involved vandalism and threats to medical staff, prompting calls for enhanced security. Despite repeated demands from the Resident Doctors' Association, authorities have yet to initiate any legal action.
- Country:
- India
A patient, reportedly under the influence, caused a major disruption in the neurosurgery department of Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, as confirmed by hospital authorities. The incident unfolded on Monday evening, with the individual becoming aggressive during a medical examination.
The Resident Doctors' Association of UCMS and GTB Hospital issued a statement detailing the patient's aggressive behavior, which included verbal abuse and attempts to physically assault doctors, nurses, and hospital staff. Additionally, the patient caused damage to hospital property, breaking cabin partitions and glass fixtures.
RDA President Rajat Sharma informed PTI about the verbal abuse incident, noting that the resident doctors submitted a letter to the administration detailing the event. However, no FIR has been filed so far. Sharma emphasized that violent acts against doctors are intolerable and highlighted the association's ongoing requests for increased security measures, which have yet to be addressed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
