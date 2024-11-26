Biden's Push to Expand Anti-Obesity Drug Coverage for Medicare & Medicaid

President Joe Biden is set to propose a significant expansion in Medicare and Medicaid's coverage for anti-obesity drugs, offering potential out-of-pocket savings of up to 95%, according to a White House official.

The proposed overhaul aims to make weight loss medications, which mitigate serious health risks like type 2 diabetes and heart attacks, more affordable and accessible. Traditionally, these drugs have not been covered for obesity as a standalone condition, despite costing up to $1,000 monthly without insurance.

This initiative aligns with Biden's broader healthcare cost-reduction goals, which also include capping Medicare insulin costs and negotiating drug prices. However, the plan faces legal scrutiny as industry groups contest its constitutionality, reflecting ongoing challenges in U.S. healthcare reform.

