Biden's Bold Move: Expanding Medicare and Medicaid Coverage for Anti-Obesity Drugs
President Joe Biden has proposed expanding Medicare and Medicaid coverage to include anti-obesity drugs, potentially lowering out-of-pocket expenses by 95%. The move aims to provide affordable access to medications that prevent type 2 diabetes and reduce heart attack risks. It will affect millions of Americans, aligning with Biden's efforts to reduce healthcare costs.
In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Joe Biden has unveiled a proposal to extend Medicare and Medicaid coverage for anti-obesity medications. The change, if enacted, could dramatically reduce costs for millions by up to 95%, making the lifesaving drugs accessible to many more Americans.
Currently, Medicare and Medicaid cover these drugs only for certain conditions like diabetes, but not obesity alone. The Department of Health and Human Services is set to publish regulations requiring Medicare to include obesity treatments, potentially benefiting 3.4 million people on Medicare and 4 million Medicaid recipients.
The initiative is part of Biden's broader healthcare reform agenda, which includes measures like the Inflation Reduction Act to cap and negotiate drug prices. Despite facing legal challenges, the administration is keen on ensuring drug affordability and combating health disparities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
