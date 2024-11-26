Biden's Bold Move: Expanding Medicare and Medicaid Coverage for Anti-Obesity Drugs

In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Joe Biden has unveiled a proposal to extend Medicare and Medicaid coverage for anti-obesity medications. The change, if enacted, could dramatically reduce costs for millions by up to 95%, making the lifesaving drugs accessible to many more Americans.

Currently, Medicare and Medicaid cover these drugs only for certain conditions like diabetes, but not obesity alone. The Department of Health and Human Services is set to publish regulations requiring Medicare to include obesity treatments, potentially benefiting 3.4 million people on Medicare and 4 million Medicaid recipients.

The initiative is part of Biden's broader healthcare reform agenda, which includes measures like the Inflation Reduction Act to cap and negotiate drug prices. Despite facing legal challenges, the administration is keen on ensuring drug affordability and combating health disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)