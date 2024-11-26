Left Menu

Biden's Bold Move: Expanding Medicare and Medicaid Coverage for Anti-Obesity Drugs

President Joe Biden has proposed expanding Medicare and Medicaid coverage to include anti-obesity drugs, potentially lowering out-of-pocket expenses by 95%. The move aims to provide affordable access to medications that prevent type 2 diabetes and reduce heart attack risks. It will affect millions of Americans, aligning with Biden's efforts to reduce healthcare costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:50 IST
Biden's Bold Move: Expanding Medicare and Medicaid Coverage for Anti-Obesity Drugs
US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Joe Biden has unveiled a proposal to extend Medicare and Medicaid coverage for anti-obesity medications. The change, if enacted, could dramatically reduce costs for millions by up to 95%, making the lifesaving drugs accessible to many more Americans.

Currently, Medicare and Medicaid cover these drugs only for certain conditions like diabetes, but not obesity alone. The Department of Health and Human Services is set to publish regulations requiring Medicare to include obesity treatments, potentially benefiting 3.4 million people on Medicare and 4 million Medicaid recipients.

The initiative is part of Biden's broader healthcare reform agenda, which includes measures like the Inflation Reduction Act to cap and negotiate drug prices. Despite facing legal challenges, the administration is keen on ensuring drug affordability and combating health disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024