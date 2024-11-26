Obesity Drug Coverage Sparks Controversy

The Biden administration's new proposal to have weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic covered by Medicare and Medicaid has stirred debate. The rule suggests recognizing obesity as a treatable disease, thus allowing millions access to these drugs.

However, the potential USD 35 billion price tag over the next decade raises concerns. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump's nominee for HHS Secretary, has voiced strong opposition to the rule. He argues that government funds should be directed towards healthier lifestyle choices rather than expensive medication.

The pharmaceutical industry's stance and the availability of these drugs remain hot topics as the state lobbies for broader coverage. While some argue for the rule's economic benefits in preventing obesity-related chronic diseases, its passage hangs in balance as political allegiances and financial considerations take center stage.

