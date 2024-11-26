Left Menu

Obesity Drug Coverage Sparks Controversy

The Biden administration proposed a rule to cover costly obesity drugs like Wegovy under Medicare and Medicaid. While millions may gain access, the move faces opposition from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and others due to potential USD 35 billion costs. The proposal might change obesity treatment, pending government approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:47 IST
Obesity Drug Coverage Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration's new proposal to have weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic covered by Medicare and Medicaid has stirred debate. The rule suggests recognizing obesity as a treatable disease, thus allowing millions access to these drugs.

However, the potential USD 35 billion price tag over the next decade raises concerns. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump's nominee for HHS Secretary, has voiced strong opposition to the rule. He argues that government funds should be directed towards healthier lifestyle choices rather than expensive medication.

The pharmaceutical industry's stance and the availability of these drugs remain hot topics as the state lobbies for broader coverage. While some argue for the rule's economic benefits in preventing obesity-related chronic diseases, its passage hangs in balance as political allegiances and financial considerations take center stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024