Vaccination Delays in Congo: Navigating Legal Hurdles for Children's Mpox Shots

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, adults receive mpox vaccines, but legal complications delayed vaccines for children, a critical group. Japan's donation of LC16m8 vaccines, effective for children, faced hurdles over liability issues. The need for clearer liability terms highlights challenges in global health crisis responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week, adults in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital began receiving vaccines against mpox. However, a critical shortage emerged as doses for children, the most vulnerable group, remained unavailable. An old legal complication delayed Japan's pledged donation.

In September, Japan committed to donating three million LC16m8 vaccines for children from its national stockpile. Despite the pledge being a significant step, negotiations between Japan and Congo stalled over liability concerns relating to potential side effects.

Experts argue that a more efficient system is needed to address liability issues during outbreaks. The urgency grows as Congo struggles, with limited doses and awareness, to combat the outbreak that has resulted in over 1,100 suspected child deaths across Africa this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

