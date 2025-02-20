Left Menu

Japan's Trade Minister Seeks Tariff Exemptions in U.S. Visit

Japan's Trade Minister Yoji Muto is planning a U.S. visit in March to seek exemptions from proposed U.S. import tariffs on steel and cars. The visit will include meetings with top U.S. officials to discuss tariff impacts and Japan's planned increase in American natural gas purchases.

Updated: 20-02-2025 06:08 IST
Japan's Trade Minister, Yoji Muto, is set to visit the United States in March, aiming to secure exemptions from looming import tariffs on steel and automotive goods proposed by the Trump administration, as reported by the Asahi newspaper. These tariffs could severely impact Japan's economy, given its heavy reliance on the automotive sector.

During his visit, Muto plans to engage with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and other key officials. A significant portion of the discussions will address increasing Japan's import of American natural gas as well as issues surrounding Nippon Steel's stalled effort to purchase U.S. Steel.

Japan's car industry, vital to its economy, employs over five million people and represents a notable percentage of its GDP. The potential 25% tariffs on car imports have raised alarms, with nearly 90% of Japanese companies expressing concerns about the adverse effects on their business environment, according to a Reuters survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

