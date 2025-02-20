Japan's Trade Minister Seeks Tariff Exemptions in U.S. Visit

Japan's Trade Minister, Yoji Muto, is set to visit the United States in March, aiming to secure exemptions from looming import tariffs on steel and automotive goods proposed by the Trump administration, as reported by the Asahi newspaper. These tariffs could severely impact Japan's economy, given its heavy reliance on the automotive sector.

During his visit, Muto plans to engage with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and other key officials. A significant portion of the discussions will address increasing Japan's import of American natural gas as well as issues surrounding Nippon Steel's stalled effort to purchase U.S. Steel.

Japan's car industry, vital to its economy, employs over five million people and represents a notable percentage of its GDP. The potential 25% tariffs on car imports have raised alarms, with nearly 90% of Japanese companies expressing concerns about the adverse effects on their business environment, according to a Reuters survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)