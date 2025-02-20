China Bakery and Confectionery Market Insights Seminar Debuts in Japan: A New Era of Collaboration

The first-ever China Bakery and Confectionery Market Insights Seminar unfolded in Osaka, marking a significant milestone as the event made its Japanese debut. Organized by the China Association of Bakery and Confectionery Industry (CABCI) and Bakery China Exhibitions Co., Ltd., the seminar gathered leading industry figures from China and Japan to enhance dialogue, explore market prospects, and strengthen cross-border collaboration in the bakery and confectionery sectors.

During the seminar, Zhang Jiukui, President of CABCI, emphasized the growing interconnectivity between the bakery and confectionery industries of China and Japan. He highlighted China's open market policy, urging Japanese and global peers to seize emerging opportunities and contribute to sustainable development in the sector. Likewise, Hidehiro Kajiwara, Chairman of the Japan Bakery and Confectionery Machinery Manufacturers' Association, underscored the enduring partnership between the two nations, expressing hope for their continued cooperation.

A pivotal highlight was the presentation for Bakery China 2025 by Jiang Li, which promises to be the world's largest trade fair for the industry, set to occur in Shanghai. With over 2,200 exhibitors from 30-plus countries expected, this landmark event is poised to shape the future of the global bakery and confectionery market.

