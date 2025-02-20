China Bakery and Confectionery Market Insights Seminar Debuts in Japan: A New Era of Collaboration
The China Bakery and Confectionery Market Insights Seminar in Osaka marked a historic moment, facilitating collaboration between Chinese and Japanese industry leaders. With discussions on market potential, the seminar laid foundations for future partnerships. Highlights included a presentation for Bakery China 2025, poised to be a significant industry event.
- Country:
- Japan
The first-ever China Bakery and Confectionery Market Insights Seminar unfolded in Osaka, marking a significant milestone as the event made its Japanese debut. Organized by the China Association of Bakery and Confectionery Industry (CABCI) and Bakery China Exhibitions Co., Ltd., the seminar gathered leading industry figures from China and Japan to enhance dialogue, explore market prospects, and strengthen cross-border collaboration in the bakery and confectionery sectors.
During the seminar, Zhang Jiukui, President of CABCI, emphasized the growing interconnectivity between the bakery and confectionery industries of China and Japan. He highlighted China's open market policy, urging Japanese and global peers to seize emerging opportunities and contribute to sustainable development in the sector. Likewise, Hidehiro Kajiwara, Chairman of the Japan Bakery and Confectionery Machinery Manufacturers' Association, underscored the enduring partnership between the two nations, expressing hope for their continued cooperation.
A pivotal highlight was the presentation for Bakery China 2025 by Jiang Li, which promises to be the world's largest trade fair for the industry, set to occur in Shanghai. With over 2,200 exhibitors from 30-plus countries expected, this landmark event is poised to shape the future of the global bakery and confectionery market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby
Sri Lanka Secures Key Debt Restructuring Deal with Japan Amid Economic Recovery
Strengthening Global Ties: Madras Chamber Partners with Ehime, Japan
UAE and Argentina Forge Stronger Economic Ties at Abu Dhabi Seminar
Starmer and Trudeau Discuss Trade and Collaboration